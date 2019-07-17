|
PORTENGEN, Geertruida "Trudy" Hedwig: went home to Jesus on July 12, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1933, immigrated to Canada in 1951 and married William on July 29, 1955. Trudy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, William, her daughters, Johanna (John), Wilma (Fred), Anita (Ed); 8 Grandchildren: Aaron (Alyssia), Daniel (Clea), Micah (Lisa), Justin (Caitlin), Rachel, Kyra, Joshua (Cassandra), Ashley (Matthew); 8 Great Grandchildren: Noah, Ella, Amelie, Wyatt, Lukas, Kaydyn, Hunter, Jaxon. A Funeral Service will be held July 18, 2019 - viewing 2:00 - 3:00 pm, Service 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Providence Funeral Home, 1258 Main Street, Penticton BC V2A 5G1. Condolences may be made through www.providencefuneralhomes.com or 250-493-1774.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 17, 2019