GARLAND, George Edward: 1928-2020 George Garland passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a very brief stay in Moog and Friends Hospice House, in Penticton, BC. Left to mourn his loss are his many nieces and nephews, Marie's sister, Ronnie (Wallace) as well as the many friends he made over his full and active lifetime of 92 years. Predeceasing him was his beloved wife, Patricia Marie, with whom he enjoyed 66 years of marriage. He longed for the day that they would be reunited in the hereafter. He was also predeceased by his parents, John and Rachel Garland; three sisters, Alice Webb, Irene Kilback, Dorothy Jackson, and 5 brothers, William, Charles, Robert, Archie, and Eric. George was the sixth child born on the family farm in North Battleford, SK. He was the last surviving member of a family of nine children. After graduating from high school in Creston, BC, he started his career in the construction industry. He eventually joined the company of Emil Anderson, based in Hope, BC, working up to position of Equipment Manager until he retired in 1990 to Penticton, BC. They spent many winters in the Palm Springs area until failing health dictated that they stay home in Canada. He and Marie enjoyed the outdoors, camping, outdoor sports, fishing and, later in life, woodworking. On one trip to Hawaii in 1975, he was very proud to have caught a record Pacific Blue Fin Marlin weighing 1174 pounds! We loved him very much and are comforted by the knowledge that his wish to be reunited with Marie has come true.There will be not service, as per his request. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 5, 2020.