WARD, George Frederick: May 14, 1932 ~ October 4, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of George Fredrick Ward announces his passing on Sunday, Oct 4 at the age of 88. Dad was pre-deceased by his loving wife Ila In July 2019, and leaves great memories with his daughters Terrie Genz, Gerrie-Lynn Ward (Marty), Vickie Henke (Doug), his precious grandchildren, Wally Genz (Jenny), Christopher Chrupalo (Steff), T.J. Chrupalo (Rachel), Jessie Van Dam (Ryley), Jayme Henke (Brandon), Eric Henke, and his only great grandchild Bailey Genz. Dad started out driving the Baldur Transit, then moved onto driving bus in Winnipeg until he moved the family back to farm in Baldur Manitoba. After moving to Penticton in 1970 dad did a variety of jobs from roofing, masonry, maintenance at Peach Tree Mall to his final job at Wise Guys Car Wash when he retired at 82 years old. Anyone who knew dad knows "you can take the man off of the farm but not the farm out of the man". Dad was a teaser and joker to many, who would do anything for someone that needed a helping hand. Thank you to the staff at Haven Hill for the exceptional care given to dad over the past year. He is with the angels now, making everyone laugh. May you rest in peace dad, we love you and you will be in our hearts forever. Due to Covid, there will be no service. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com