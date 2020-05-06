George Henry NICHOLSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NICHOLSON, George Henry: June 06, 1938 - May 01, 2020 George passed away peacefully on May 01, 2020, in his 82nd year, at the Penticton Hospital with his loving partner of 25 years Marlene at his side. He was the loving son of the late Earl and Thelma Nicholson of Toronto, ON. George worked for 40 years as a sheet metal worker at the University of Toronto, where he learned to fix everything there and at home. He enjoyed many years of motorcycling, camping, canoeing, golfing, travelling and fell in love with the sunny outdoors of Penticton where he called home for the last 23 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. van den Berg, hospital staff and Leona & Earl John for their compassion and help in George's journey to peace. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.everdenrust.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved