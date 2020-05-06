NICHOLSON, George Henry: June 06, 1938 - May 01, 2020 George passed away peacefully on May 01, 2020, in his 82nd year, at the Penticton Hospital with his loving partner of 25 years Marlene at his side. He was the loving son of the late Earl and Thelma Nicholson of Toronto, ON. George worked for 40 years as a sheet metal worker at the University of Toronto, where he learned to fix everything there and at home. He enjoyed many years of motorcycling, camping, canoeing, golfing, travelling and fell in love with the sunny outdoors of Penticton where he called home for the last 23 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. van den Berg, hospital staff and Leona & Earl John for their compassion and help in George's journey to peace. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 6, 2020.