MACMILLAN, George "Ronald": October 19, 1930 - July15, 2020 George "Ronald" MacMillan, age 89 of Shortt's Lake, passed away peacefully at Veteran's Memorial, Halifax, Nova Scotia, July 15, 2020. Ron was born on October 19, 1930 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Gordon and Florence MacMillan. Predeceased by his parents, brothers James and Robert, sisters, Marjorie, Irene, Dorothy and Sharon, brother in laws Art, Ken, James and Al, sister in laws, Frances, Margaret, Elma, and Marlene. Parent in Laws, Foster and Helen McCarthy, Albert and Margaret Smith and a good friend Ted Pryor. He is survived by his brother Douglas, BC, Aubrey (Carol) On, Wayne (Bev) On, and his sister Jeanette (Bob) Thomson AB and his sister in law Beverly (Robert) Gunderson. Ron is also survived by his loving wife Carol and his 4 daughters from his previous marriage, Lynn (Edgar) Fleury, Dawn (Larry) Storey, Sharon (John) Hogan and Susan (Michael) Nichols and his children with Carol, Holly (Stan) Hanes, Kirk (Joy) Higgins, and Tammi (Rick) Hollis. Ron was a proud Grandfather to Liane, Catherine, Brian, Tyler, Christina, James, Amanda, Meghan, Caitlyn, Brittney, Kristin, Lauren, Kristin, Jenna, Alanah, and Mark, his Great Grandchildren, Brandon, Jay, Breeann, Ashlie, Emma, Kayden, Gavin, Carter, Calvin, Ayla and his Great Great Grandchildren, Tobias and Jensen and several special nieces and nephews. His legacy will live forever. Ron worked on the Railroad then proudly served in the Canadian Navy for 26 years. He also served as past president of the PO Mess, Shearwater, past president of the Truro Lions Club and the Royal Canadian Legion. He was a Mason, Shriner and a Big Brother to Shawn For 35 years Ron and Carol spent their winters in Florida and made many friends including his VFW buddy Gene and his card playing friend, Eileen. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers on 3W at Veteran's Memorial with special thanks to Ashley McMullen and Dorothy King. In accordance to Ron's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. If desired donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Shearwater Aviation Museum Foundation, 12 Wing, PO Box 99000 Stn. Forces, Halifax, NS, B3K 5X5



