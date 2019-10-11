|
|
Ryder, George Neil: Dec. 22, 1941 ~ Oct. 2, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Kelowna General Hospital on Oct 2, 2019. George spent the last 7 months at David Lloyd Jones Home as his health declined. We are very grateful for the wonderful care he received there. George is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon, sons Troy (Martine and Kiana) and Trevor (Tasha) and their children Gavin, Lauryn and Adelyn. He was very proud of both his sons and grandchildren. He is survived also by brothers Ross, Sam, Don and sisters Pat, Jean, Linda and Shirley. George was predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Ryder, brothers Bert, Bill, Jack and John and sister Nellie. He spent most of his working life in heavy construction around B.C., working for Mid Valley Construction, Goodbrand Construction and Cantex Engineering. In his later years he worked as a realtor in Kelowna. George and Sharon spent many weekends on their horses exploring the back country of Penticton, Willowbrook, Ellison and Southeast Kelowna. George has been cremated and there will be no service at his request. A special thank you to Ross and Anne, Phil and Linda for visiting George at DLJ Home and being by his side while he passed away. Your love and support has been greatly appreciated.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 11, 2019