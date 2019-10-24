|
FLEMING, George Richard "Rick": June 21, 1948 - October 17, 2019. It is with overwhelming sadness that that we announce that Rick Fleming peacefully passed away in his sleep at Moog and Friends Hospice House on October 17, 2019. Rick is survived by wife of 46 years Ineke (Hazeu), children Tracy (Rick), Dianna (Dave), Chris (Kim), Bryan (Kelsey), Bonnie, Shauna (Peter), and his15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, as well as his sister Susan (Charlie) and his brother John (Jenny). He was loved by a big family and numerous friends, too many to list. With 30 years as a Paramedic in Penticton and 47 years as a member of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department Rick lived to give back to his community. At Rick's request a Celebration of Life will commence in the Spring as even during his last days in Moog he was ever concerned about his family driving from far and wide on winter roads. In lieu of flowers or memorial tributes, we request donations to be made to the BC .
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 24, 2019