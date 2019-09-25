|
Hubbard, George Wilbert: George was born on February 25, 1924 in Unity, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully at his home in Kelowna, British Columbia on September 20, 2019 at the beautiful age of 95. Dad will be remembered with much love by his children Jesse David-James, Linda Hubbard, John Hubbard, Ken Hubbard, and Patty Feist. Dad was predeceased by his loving wife Anita and daughter Debbie. Grandpa will be remembered fondly by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. When we look up in the sky, and see that little twinkle, we will be sweetly reminded that you are always with us. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday September 27, 2019 at Corpus Christi Church, 750 Rutland Rd. N., Kelowna, B.C. Friends and family are all welcome. A luncheon will follow the service. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 25, 2019