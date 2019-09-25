Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
(250) 762-2299
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
750 Rutland Rd. N
Kelowna, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wilbert Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Wilbert Hubbard Obituary
Hubbard, George Wilbert: George was born on February 25, 1924 in Unity, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully at his home in Kelowna, British Columbia on September 20, 2019 at the beautiful age of 95. Dad will be remembered with much love by his children Jesse David-James, Linda Hubbard, John Hubbard, Ken Hubbard, and Patty Feist. Dad was predeceased by his loving wife Anita and daughter Debbie. Grandpa will be remembered fondly by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. When we look up in the sky, and see that little twinkle, we will be sweetly reminded that you are always with us. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday September 27, 2019 at Corpus Christi Church, 750 Rutland Rd. N., Kelowna, B.C. Friends and family are all welcome. A luncheon will follow the service. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now