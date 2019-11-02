Home

Gerald Richard FLEMING


1935 - 2019
Gerald Richard FLEMING Obituary
FLEMING, Gerald Richard: September 15, 1935 - October 26, 2019. On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Mr. Gerald Richard Fleming of Oliver passed away at the South Okanagan General Hospital surrounded by family at the age of 84 years. He was predeceased by his parents Victor and Dorothy Fleming; brothers Kenneth and William; sister Francis and sister-in-law Nellie. Gerald will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Gertrude; sons William Lionel, Kenneth Allen Gordon, Breck Wayne and Mark Jeffrey; daughter Susan Secker; daughter-in-law Stacey Fleming; son-in-law David Secker; grandchildren Diane Mackie, Sean Secker and partner Elizabeth; great-grandchildren Mehki, Reese, Augustine and Rose Secker and Nichola, Julia, Wyatt and William Fleming. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces when he was younger, worked in sales and owned his own company, Langley Awning for seventeen years. Gerald was a Royal Canadian Legion member and a member of AA for over thirty-five and a half years. He was very involved with AA, looking after books, medals and pamphlets. Gerald enjoyed trips across Canada, Europe, Africa, India, Korea and Japan, woodworking and loved visiting with friends where he always made time for people. Donations are gratefully accepted for the . A celebration of life will be held in spring 2020. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 2, 2019
