VAN HERWAARDEN, Gerrit Jan "Gerry": Gerrit Jan 'Gerry' Van Herwaarden, son, father, husband, and friend, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, BC on August 29, 2020 at the age of 68 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his mother Jannetje of Port Alberni; loving wife Anne; children Alexander and Katrina, both of Summerland; siblings Richard (Suzy) of Port Alberni, Margaret (Jon) of Victoria, and Marianne of Port Alberni; plus a large extended family and friends. Gerry was diagnosed with ALS - Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (commonly know as Lou Gehrig's disease) in May 2020. In the next few short months he fought a hard battle by using his crazy-wicked sense of humor and a very determined spirit to never give up, all the way to his end days. His Celebration of Life will take place in Summerland later this Fall and also in Port Alberni in 2021. Memorial donations may be made to ALS Society of BC, 119-1600 West 6th Ave., Vancouver, BC V6J 1R3. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com
