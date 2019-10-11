|
JOHNSTON, Gertrude "Gertie": 1913-2019. At 106, Gertie passed away peacefully in her care home on October 2, 2019. On May 5, 1913 she was born in Kelowna. In her early years she was involved in dance, track, basketball and rowing. She worked several jobs plus gave many volunteer hours to her beloved community. In her later years she enjoyed curling and became an avid golfer plus loved travelling the world and gardening. In 1998 her husband, Harold, predeceased her. She is survived by her 3 children; Patricia, Byron (Amy) and Wendy (Dick Cowley); 6 grandchildren Sarah (Ian Marcotte), Tiffany, Crosby (Rosie), Bryce (Becky), Katelyn (Trevor Engelsmeier), Kendall (Zach Holland); 6 great grandchildren Isaac, Ella, Mila, Victoria, Timo and Sam. Please visit www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com to see more details of her amazing 106 years and share memories and expressions of sympathy. A memorial service will be held at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road Kelowna, at 10am on Tuesday October 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Dr. Knox Chapter IODE, c/o M. Tanguay, 1425 Ellis Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 2A3.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 11, 2019