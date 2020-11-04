DI MARCELLO, Giovanni "John": Giovanni, beloved husband, father, and nonno passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 in Kelowna, B.C. at Village of Mill Creek at the age of 90. He was born on August 30, 1930 in Teramo, Italy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. All are welcome to join the Funeral Service online by Livestream on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 am, it will be available to be replayed afterwards. For more about his life, to view/replay the service, or leave condolences for the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com