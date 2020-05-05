SUSNJAR, Gisela: Wife of the late Drago Susnjar, died on April 14, 2020 at Penticton Regional Hospital. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday on June the 30th. She will be missed by her daughter, Farida (David) Lubbers of Keremeos; grandson, David (Natalia) Lubbers and great grand daughter, Sofia Elise of High Level, Alberta. Mom arrived in Canada, along with Dad, in 1953 to begin a new life in Canada, starting in Hedley, BC. The family moved many times, living in mining towns throughout this province. Mom was a very proud Canadian always saying how lucky we were to live in this country. We will honour her memory at a later date. We would like to thank Dr. M. Bailie and Home Care Nurse Tara Wabnegger from Keremeos Diagnostic Centre, staff on the third floor of PRH and Lower Similkameen Community Support Services, especially the Meals on Wheels driver volunteers. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 5, 2020.