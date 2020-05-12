Glady TENNING
TENNING, Glady: Glady Tenning passed away peacefully at Haven Hill Retirement Centre on Monday, April 20, 2020. She is survived by her loving family including her children Gary McBryde, Joyce McBryde, and Greg McBryde, her granddaughters Sola Desgagne and Mia McBryde, their mother Marnie Bland, her brother Spike Tenning and her sister Hildegard Robinson and many more extended family. There will not be a service, by request. The family wishes to thank the staff at Haven Hill for their compassionate care. If you are wishing to contribute in her memory please consider the Better at Home program delivered by OneSky Community Resources. Glady happily volunteered with the Better at Home program for as long as she was able and she would be thankful for your gift. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
