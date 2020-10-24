CAMPBELL, Gladys Joan: June 1, 1922 to October 7, 2020 On Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020 Joan Campbell quietly slipped out of Westview Place Care Facility in Penticton and waltzed on to her next big dance. Joan was born and raised in Nokomis, Saskatchewan to parents Ernest Taylor and Edith Halstead Taylor. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Harold and her three sisters, Annie, Sybil and Marguerite. Joan is also predeceased by some nieces and nephews and is also survived by many more nieces, nephews and stepchildren who will miss her greatly. Joan lived a long and full life. As a young woman she served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for two years during the Second World War. She attended the University of Regina earning a degree in Education. Eventually she moved to BC where she married her first husband Dave Hamilton and together they settled in OK Falls where they planted a cherry orchard beside the Okanagan River. During this time Joan taught Home Economics in both Oliver and Keremeos. After Dave's passing in 1962 Joan sold their farm and moved to Spokane, Washington to further her education. Her working career also saw her work as a Dietician and an Office Administrator. Spokane is where she would spend a large part of her next 50 years, although she also enjoyed much time at her recreational property at Ainsworth Hotsprings in BC's Kootenay mountains. Here she enjoyed many hours fishing on Kootenay Lake. When she sold her Ainsworth property she purchased a townhouse near a childhood friend in Cranbrook, B.C. and maintained a second home there for several years. While living in Spokane Joan became an avid and competitive ballroom dancer. Her love and passion for dancing lasted until her final days. In her later years you would often see Joan dancing in her motorized wheelchair at Cherry Park. Joan went on to survive another 5 husbands, the last of which was Kelly Campbell who also shared her love of both fishing and dancing. After Kelly's passing in 2010, Joan decided that it was time to return to BC where she relocated to Penticton and spent the next ten years at Cherry Park Retirement Residence. Although a quiet person Joan also had a huge smile and loved to tease, chat and joke with those around her. She will be missed by the many whose lives she touched along her journey. Joan's family would like to acknowledge the Cherry Park staff and residents for treating Joan with compassion and respect for the past 10 years. We also have a special thank you to the care workers of Interior Health who enabled Joan to live independently for so long. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com