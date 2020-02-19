|
|
WILKINSON, Glen Allan: 1939 - 2020 Born October 14, 1939 in Antler, Saskatchewan; passed away following a battle with cancer with his loving wife Marilyn by his side February 9, 2020 at Moog & Friends Hospice in Penticton. He is survived by his loving family, wife Marilyn, son Todd, daughter Trisha, step daughter Shelly, grandchildren Paige, Jake, Liam, Wyatt, Samantha, Nicholas, Jackson and Natalie, brother Bill and sister in law Karen. He will always be "Uncle Butch" to his nephews and nieces in Manitoba. By request there is no service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Moog & Friends Hospice or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the palliative care nurses who came to the house and a special thanks to Doctor Paul Cobbin and the staff at Ponderosa Medical. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 19, 2020