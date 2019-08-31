|
FRASER, Glen Robert Stirling: On August 23, 2019, Glen (aka Dad, Poppa, Poppy) passed away peacefully with his entire family right beside him sharing various stories and immense love in his final moments. Born March 7, 1933 in Ottawa to parents Alexa Stirling Fraser and Dr. Wilber Fraser. Glen was predeceased by his parents, brother Dick (Lise) and survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Anne and sons Geoff and Stirling and their spouses Debbie and Cheryl, granddaughters Shalynn and Devon, step granddaughter Kelsea, along with his sister Sandy, nephews, friends and various people he touched in his life. Dad loved life and all the people with whom he connected with. He loved sports of all seasons his entire life. From the young age of 5 up until his late 70's, Dad could be found at the ski hill. He started with the Ottawa Ski Club Night Riders at Camp Fortune, gravitating to downhill racing, culminating with being crowned Canadian National Downhill ski champion in 1956. For many years, Dad spent his winters skiing at Big White in Kelowna. When not skiing, Dad loved being on the water boating and the golf course, along with countless days at the family cottage on the Ottawa River; all of which centred around a common theme which was his desire to be around people, sharing tall tales that were heard many times over. Dad was a long-time Kelowna Rockets fan, always cheering his team on. Glen started work in Ottawa with Export Credit, soon after transferring to Toronto, then starting his sales career with Consumers Glass. The family headed West to Vancouver in 1970 with Consumers Glass then ventured next to Kelowna in 1976 to start his long career in real estate, co-founding Tri-City Realty. From there Dad joined Four Seasons Realty; moving to become a partner with Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty (Kelowna) until 2018. His love for people and real estate kept him 'working' until 83. Wanting to be part of his community and give back, Dad joined the Capri East Rotary Club in 1977, and served in many capacities until 2017. His favourite role was to lead the International Student Exchange Program for his Club for many years; the family home was always filled with new and exciting students, many whom returned to visit in following years. There are many special people who cared for Dad during his time at Glenmore Lodge, but some who became 'family' including Dr. Bobyn and the special nurses and care aides who loved his smile, morning handshake and calm demeaner. Anyone wishing to share their love and appreciation for Dad are encouraged to make a donation in his name to the BC Alzheimer's Society who would certainly welcome your generosity. A Celebration of Life will be held in Kelowna on October 6, 2019 between 2-4pm at the Hotel Eldorado.
