Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glen CUTLEREldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Wayne "Al" CUTLEREldon


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Wayne "Al" CUTLEREldon Obituary
CUTLER,Eldon "Al" Glen Wayne: 1931 - 2019 Eldon"Al" Glen Wayne Cutler passed away at his residence in Osoyoos, B.C., on December 8, 2019. He was born at Quill Lake, Saskatchewan, January 31,1931. Predeceased by parents, Grant and Alta; and brother Don Leroy. He is survived by son, Rick (Brenda), granddaughter Nicole; son Darryl Roberts(Jeanette); sister Judy Troop, brother Clare (Cathy); several nieces and nephews and cousins. In 1944, he moved to Portage la Prairie with hisparents. After schooling, he had several jobs. Eventually he moved to Calgarywhere he entered the Fire Department, ending his career as Fire Captain of the Calgary Fire Department after 35 years. Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Portage la Prairie,Manitoba, at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.hansonsfuneral.ca.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -