|
|
CUTLER,Eldon "Al" Glen Wayne: 1931 - 2019 Eldon"Al" Glen Wayne Cutler passed away at his residence in Osoyoos, B.C., on December 8, 2019. He was born at Quill Lake, Saskatchewan, January 31,1931. Predeceased by parents, Grant and Alta; and brother Don Leroy. He is survived by son, Rick (Brenda), granddaughter Nicole; son Darryl Roberts(Jeanette); sister Judy Troop, brother Clare (Cathy); several nieces and nephews and cousins. In 1944, he moved to Portage la Prairie with hisparents. After schooling, he had several jobs. Eventually he moved to Calgarywhere he entered the Fire Department, ending his career as Fire Captain of the Calgary Fire Department after 35 years. Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Portage la Prairie,Manitoba, at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.hansonsfuneral.ca.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 15, 2020