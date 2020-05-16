REDLICH, Glenna Isabel: Glenna Isabel Redlich passed away with her family by her side May 12, 2020 at the age of 80 years. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her loving husband George Redlich; children Robynn (Jamie) of Kelowna, Crystal of Vancouver, and Lindsey (Craig) of Penticton; grandchildren Kyra, Alexa, and Paige; and many devoted nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Stewart and Edith and sisters June, Margaret, and Marilyn. Glenna was loved, by all who met her, for her compassion, generosity, care, and always insisting to pay the bill! Memorial tributes may be made to Moog and Friends Hospice House, c/o Penticton & District Hospice Society, 129 Nanaimo West, Penticton, BC V2A 1N2. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 16, 2020.