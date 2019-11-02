Home

Gordon Cowland


1932 - 2019
Gordon Cowland Obituary
Cowland, Gordon: 1932 - 2019. Gordon passed away peacefully on October 28th at the age of 87. He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 62 years and best friend, Winnie; daughters Debbie (Jim), Connie (Dan), Marnie (deceased), and Judy (Parker); grandchildren Angela, Jake, Zach (Lauren), and Jaimie-lee; great grandchildren Jett and Dash. Gordon was born in Saskatchewan and came to Surrey, BC as a young boy. He and Winnie raised their family in Cloverdale, BC where he was a successful vegetable farmer for over 30 years. They moved to Kelowna in 1989 to enjoy a golfer's life, travelling, some wine, and playing bridge. His family would like to thank the staff at the Kelowna Hospice House for their compassionate care and kindness and always laughing at Gordon's jokes. No service by request. Donations to the Hospice House are welcomed. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements through First Memorial, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 2, 2019
