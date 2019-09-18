|
FRIESEN, Gordon: Of Kaleden, BC. Passed into the arms of Jesus on Aug, 30, 2019 at the age of 89. He will be forever missed by his daughter Deanna Burr; grandchildren Jennifer and Crystal Burr; great grandchildren Logan and Rebecca Burr; sisters-in-law Ethel Watts and Mariann Toews brothers-in-law Bill Atkinson and Abram Toews; other relatives and close personal friends Bliss and Hellen Thompson. Gordon was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Shirley Friesen; daughter Sharon Friesen; parents Henry and Annie Friesen; 7 brothers; 3 sisters; and a cousin raised as his brother. Gordon spent the majority of is life in Penticton and Kaleden, BC. The family would like to give special thanks to: Bethel Church, staff and extended family at Charles Manor; Dr. Richard Tatham; Penticton Regional Hospital and Westview Extended Care; as well his Interior Health care aides. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Church, 945 Main Street in Penticton, on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 18, 2019