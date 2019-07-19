|
HUDSON, Gordon "DELL": Dell passed away peacefully July 13, 2019 at the age of 77 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Norma Hudson; children Ray (Cyndi) Hudson, Tina (Mike) Winteringham, Tara and Eric, Michael (Mary Ann) Hudson, Gordon (Cindy) Hill, Kevin (Irene) Hill and Karen (Michael) Williams; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dell worked for BC Gas in British Columbia for 30 years. His sense of humor will be missed by everyone. No service at this time.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 19, 2019