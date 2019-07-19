Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon HUDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon "DELL" HUDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon "DELL" HUDSON Obituary
HUDSON, Gordon "DELL": Dell passed away peacefully July 13, 2019 at the age of 77 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Norma Hudson; children Ray (Cyndi) Hudson, Tina (Mike) Winteringham, Tara and Eric, Michael (Mary Ann) Hudson, Gordon (Cindy) Hill, Kevin (Irene) Hill and Karen (Michael) Williams; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dell worked for BC Gas in British Columbia for 30 years. His sense of humor will be missed by everyone. No service at this time.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.