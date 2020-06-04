JOHNSTON, Gordon: Oct 16, 1928 to May 24, 2020 Williard Gordon Johnston was born Oct 16, 1928 Revelstoke, BC to Gladys Campbell and Williard Johnston. The family moved to Vancouver in 1947, and Gordon obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering at UBC in 1951. Taking his first engineering job at Cominco in Trail BC, (but really for the skiing on Rossland's Red Mountain), Gordon then transferred to the Cominco Fertilizer Plant in Calgary, AB in 1952, and married Dorothy Rose Smith of Drumheller, AB. After their daughter Dorothy Jane was born in 1954, Gordon and Dorothy moved back to Rossland, birthplace of sons Will in 1955 and Paul in 1959. Many moves, back to Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and Calgary again, were the backdrop to an eclectic life of design engineering, ski area management, and perilous entrepreneurship. His wife Dorothy died in a collision in 1986. It took him a decade to regroup, but his solitude ended happily with his 1997 marriage to Rossland native Erna McVean (nee Rosland). Gordon had a serious stroke in January 2018 and a worse one 3 days before his death on May 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife Erna, daughter Dorothy, son Paul, son Will and his wife Norah and their children Hugh and Lise, stepson Jason McVean, stepdaughter Pauline McVean and her children Che Lynn and Jordan, sister Margaret Perry and her husband Tremayne and their extended family, and brother-in-law Bill Smith. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family's online obituary at: www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 4, 2020.