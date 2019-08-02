|
Sheridan, Grant: It is with the utmost sadness that the family of Grant Sheridan announces his passing after his battle with bacterial meningitis on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 47. His memory will be forever engraved in the hearts of his wife of 17 years, Cherie, and his son Tanner; as well as his parents Dale and Sharon and brother Rod; father & mother-in-law Jim and Ann Culic, brother-in-law Chet Culic; nephew Zack and niece Abby Culic. Grant grew up in Grande Prairie, AB, later moved to Calgary, AB to receive his degree from the University of Calgary. Kelowna, BC became his home after university where he met and married Cherie, the love of his life, and together their son, Tanner, became their world. Later, Grant and his partner Brent Peacock founded Peacock Sheridan Group. Grant was an active member of the hockey community where he had an infectious passion for the game. He became the General Manager of the Kelowna Chiefs and mentored many young hockey athletes. His action-packed lifestyle included playing and coaching hockey, snowmobiling, surfing, water-skiing, boating, fishing trips, and Mabel Lake building projects. Grant's celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 am, First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Drive, Kelowna, BC (250-764-3111) with Pastor Keith Reisdorf officiating the service. A very special thank you to the wonderful medical staff at Kelowna General Hospital on the fourth floor and the ICU Unit. As an expression of sympathy you may send donations to boysandgirlsclubs.ca or braintrustcanada.com in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Grant was a LION of a LEADER who had a humble way about him.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 2, 2019