|
|
WEBB, Gregory Allan: 1956 - 2019. Gregory Allan Webb passed away peacefully in the presence of his loved ones on August 17, 2019 at Cottonwoods Extended Care at the age of 63. Greg is survived by his loving wife Dorothy, his daughters; Kara (Mike) and their children Ethan, Brooke and Abagail, Amie (Nick) and their children Rowan and Harlow. He was predeceased by his parents Gordon (Barbara), sister in law Valerie, sister Leslie (Colin), brother in laws Stanley, Stephen, and in laws Al (Betty). Greg was one of the proud owners of West Manufacturing Ltd., recipient of the Entrepreneur of The Year for Webbco West in Kelowna, and West Manufacturing Ltd., in West Kelowna. He was an active member and Past Master of Prince Charles Masonic Lodge #153 in Kelowna, supporter of the Kelowna Shriners, huge supporter in the community with Okanagan College, MBSS, the Kelowna Rockets and the Vintage Car Club of Canada Okanagan Chapter. Greg's Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm within the Capri Hotel Ball Room on Friday, September 20, 2019 with close friend Michael Waller as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Greg's name to the Scottish Rite Foundation (Brain Trust Canada Kelowna Office) #11 - 368 Industrial Ave. Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 7E8 Arrangements entrusted to Everden Rust Funeral Services; condolences may be left at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 23, 2019