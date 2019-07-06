Home

Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Gregory Harold Thomas BENNETT

BENNETT, Gregory Harold Thomas: March 12, 1963 - July 1, 2019. Gregory Harold Thomas Bennett passed away peacefully in his home on July 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife Connie; son David; mother Audrey; brothers Brad (Birgit), Kevin (Leah), Steven (Shayna); 10 nieces and nephews; and one great nephew. He was predeceased by his father Bill. The youngest of four brothers, family was important to Greg and he was most devoted to his son David. He understood brotherly love, his brothers always knew how to get a rise out of him and he knew how to give it back! This was true as kids but also true in business later in life, Greg was a trusted and loyal partner in the family's businesses for the past 30 years. As a native Westsider he had a large circle of friends. He was a gentle soul known for his great sense of humour, his huge heart and how he loved a good laugh. In his earlier years he was an accomplished athlete in baseball, football and skiing - skiing on snow at Big White, or on Okanagan lake waters all summer. He was a natural. There will be a celebration of life at a later date for family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 6, 2019
