MURRAY, Gwen Murray (Holland): Gwen Murray (Holland) passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born May 28, 1919, in Lethbridge, AB, one of 5 children born to Art and Gladys Baalim. She is survived by daughters Anne Trotman (George), Mary Holland (Aaron Jefford); son Geord Holland (Jory); grandchildren Mike, Mitch, and Brad Trotman, Scott and Christina Klein, Chessa, Keda, Taylor and Tanner Holland, and Evan, Emily, and Cameron Murray; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband George (d. 1974) and husband Lloyd (d. 2001). We will remember her for her beauty, grace, intelligence, lady-like demeanor, and her fiercely independent spirit. Truly, hers was a life well-lived, with no regrets! A Celebration of Life will take place in 2021 when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kelowna General Hospital Foundation or your charity of choice would be appreciated.