KRAK, Hanne: May 20, 1945 - October 7, 2020 Hanne Krak of Peachland, BC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at the age of 75. Hanne was born to Svend Aage and Ellen Verner Lassen in Aarhus, Denmark. She met her beloved husband, Soren, 52 years ago while taking flying lessons on Bornholm, Denmark. They married shortly after and had their first child, Michael, in Denmark. They immigrated to Canada in 1972 and settled down in Kindersley, Saskatchewan where they added two more children, Susan and Allan, to their family. Hanne supported their family-run business and was an active Arts Council member, volunteering in the community. Hanne and Soren fulfilled their dream of moving the family to the Okanagan Valley in 1990, and in later years, spending winters together at their home in Mexico. Hanne spent her remaining 30 years travelling the world with Soren and their friends, visiting every continent of the planet, except Antarctica. A tenacious competitor, Hanne loved sports and games. Her weekly volleyball games were a highlight, as were opportunities to play scrabble, crib and euchre with friends and family. An excellent teacher, Hanne patiently taught all of her grandkids to play the games she loved. Never one to simply let the kids win, they quickly learned to bring their "A game" to each match! Hanne will be remembered for her love of nature and animals, and her sense of adventure. Some of her more memorable moments included bungee jumping, climbing the Great Wall, hiking the Inca Trail and going on safari in South Africa. Hanne is survived by her husband Soren (Peachland), son Michael and wife Lisa (Winnipeg), daughter Susan and partner Ray (Victoria) and son Allan and wife Lana (Kelowna) and her Winnipeg grandchildren Sophia and Aidan, and Kelowna grandchildren Victoria and Adam. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hanne's amazing care team, including: Dr. Burnett, Dr. Banwell & Ashley and the West Kelowna Palliative Care Unit, including Dr. Baldwin and Nurse Maureen who provided Hanne and the family with so much support. Their exceptional care and compassion were very much appreciated during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank their friends and neighbours for their incredible support. A celebration of life is planned for next summer.



