WITT, Hans: August 29, 1934 - January 21, 2020 Hans Adalbert Witt, age 85 of Oyama, passed peacefully away at Kelowna Hospice House on January 21, 2020. In 2018, he was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent treatment in hopes of returning with strength to the life he loved with his wife Ela. Hans was born in Brasdorf, East Prussia, on August 29, 1934. At the outbreak of WWII, Hans's life changed in ways that would shape his character and influence the legacy he left. Hans's legacy is the value of family and education. The loyalty Hans had when it came to family will be treasured in the many memories of how he created ways for family, spread across Canada, to be strong together. He role modeled the value of showing up. Family was everything to him, and we who follow him will benefit from the wise ways he prioritized relationships, ones that we can count on in good times and in hard times. As a young immigrant, hearing his mother's words that "education will save your life" when home and country are gone, he took night classes while working to support his family. He became a medical doctor, practicing anesthesia and psychotherapy. Hans's passion for lifelong learning was powerfully evidenced when he became a student once more and, at age 82 at UBCO, achieved his dream of attaining a BA. His love of learning is indeed a legacy he leaves the next generation of family. For more about Han's life or to send condolences to the family visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
