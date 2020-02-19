|
POPOFF, Harold: This golfer, Harold Popoff, passed away following a protracted battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 11th in Penticton. Harold was born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan on February 3rd, 1936. His loving family includes his wife Lynn; son, Darryl (Cathy), daughter, Alison and grandsons, Shane and Matt along with his brother Rick. Harold was predeceased by his daughter, Sally. Harold will be dearly missed by his friends and family and the golfing communities of the Penticton Golf Club, Fairview Mountain Golf Club and the Kelowna Golf and Country Club. A celebration of his life will be planned for the spring of 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 19, 2020