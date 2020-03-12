Home

Harry Lawrence LACOURSE

Harry Lawrence LACOURSE Obituary
LACOURSE, Harry Lawrence:1949 - 2020 Harry LaCourse of Penticton, B.C. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Harry is survived by his loving children Norm (Angela) LaCourse and Sherri-Lynn (Geoff) Riley, his grandchildren Ashley, Sydney, Rayen, Meara and Marie, his brothers Henry (Billie) LaCourse, Tommy LaCourse, and sisters Margaret LaCourse, Mary Lou (Carroll) Harris, Janette (John) Vandermeulen, Teresa (Bob) McMillan, sister-in-law Marjorie Bracconier close friends Peter Rachinski, Fred Cannaday, as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Harry was predeceased by his wife Joan LaCourse, parents Irene and Peter LaCourse, brothers Gilbert Bracconier, Arnold LaCourse, Joseph Lacourse, and grandson Logan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church Penticton. In lieu of flowers or other tributes, donations may be made to the BC at http://www.bccancer.bc.ca/donate. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 12, 2020
