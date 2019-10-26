|
|
CLELLAND, HARTLEY: July 12, 1934 - October 19, 2019. Hartley passed away peacefully at Westview Place South, with family at his side. He will be forever missed by spouse and best friend, Karen; children Candice and Shane; granddaughters Danielle, Emilia and Isabella; sister Clara(Chuck); nephews Michael (Debbie), Gary (Suzanne), John and many more extended family members. He was predeceased by his brother David and sister-in-law Fran. Hartley, the eldest child of Eddie and Rachel Brent, was born in Princeton and raised in Hedley, where his father worked at the Mascot Mine. He was a very proud descendant of the Brent and McLean families and would share his family history with anyone he could. After 34 years with Woodward's Department Stores, working in both BC and Alberta, Hartley retired as store manager in Penticton. Prior to Woodward's, he managed a small independent sporting goods store in Vancouver, owned by the Cyclone Taylor family, and for some time he wrote a ski column for the Province. He was passionate about skiing and golf and was grateful for the lifelong friendships he made through both. Hartley was an amazing man, ahead of his time in many ways. He spent his life as a student of religion and philosophy and was very knowledgeable about most religions and beliefs, following the Kabalarian philosophy at one time. For the past 30 years he followed Buddhism. He was kind, empathetic person who believed in giving back to his community. He was on the original board of the SS Sicamous Society for many years. He spent 9 years on the Penticton Hospital Board, chairing the Ethics Committee. He was a representative on Okanagan Similkameen Health Region acting on behalf of the Health Employers Association of BC during labour negotiations. After stepping back from the board, he remained on the Ethics Committee for several more years. He was an alternate for RDOS Area F. Most recently he was a Director for the Okanagan Historical Society, Penticton Branch. His most important and proudest role in life was being "Papa". Hartley loved being a grandparent, spending time with his girls, making memories and being the best Papa that he could be. Although his time at Westview South was short, the family would like to thank the staff and residents for their thoughtfulness, care and friendship in providing a home for Hartley. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, to be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday November 3rd at the Shatford Centre, 760 Main St, Penticton, BC. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 26, 2019