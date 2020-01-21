|
ATKINSON, H.E. Denis: 1936 - 2020 Herbert Edward Denis Atkinson passed away after a full life, on January 7, 2020 at Brookhaven Lodge in West Kelowna, BC. Denis was the third generation of a Penticton pioneer family. He was born April 18, 1936 at Haven Hill hospital, the only child of Arnold and Muriel Atkinson. He grew up and eventually lived more than 50 years on the Kinney Avenue property originally purchased by his grandfather E.O. Atkinson in 1906. Denis was active in his school years playing basketball, hockey and lacrosse while also golfing and skiing in his younger years. He also enjoyed creating art through his woodwork, metalwork and drawing. In his later years he was an avid fisherman and, of course, storyteller! He was a dedicated volunteer with Ironman Canada from the inception of the event, as well as working with both the Flyfishers Club and Elks Club. Denis is survived by his wife Julie; son, Dean and his children, Ashlie (Ciprian Sfat), Byron (Ann), Bentan and Brayden; daughter, Sandra Johnston (Lance) and their children, Erin (JR Clifton) and Logan; great-grandchildren, Jax, Hana, Mason and Cora and by the mother of his children, Thelma Atkinson. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 21, 2020