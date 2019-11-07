Home

Smirmaul, Heinz Joseph: age 76, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Austria, he came to Canada with his parents and younger sister in his early teens. Heinz studied mechanical engineering, achieving a master's degree. He then studied medicine, specializing in ophthalmology. He moved with his family to Texas, where he practiced in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Using his skills as an engineer, Heinz developed and patented several instruments to aid in eye surgery, which were used by ophthalmologists worldwide. His hobbies included photography, computers, Triumph sports cars, tennis, sculling, and skiing. Both in Texas and after he retired to the Okanagan, Heinz maintained a metal and woodworking shop at his home and was known to be able to fix anything. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a rescued black lab. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 7, 2019
