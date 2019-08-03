Home

Helen (Chernenkoff) Blake


1937 - 2019
Helen (Chernenkoff) Blake Obituary
Blake, Helen (Chernenkoff): Was born on January 27, 1937 to John and Anna Chernenkoff in Glade, BC. On July 19, 2019, Helen passed away with her family by her side in Salmon Arm, BC. She is survived by her daughters, Sharron Aubin of Castlegar, BC, and Annamarie Blake of Blind Bay, BC; granddaughter, Andrea; grandsons, Anthony, Ashley, Aaron, Curtis, Tristan, and Blake; and great-granddaughters, Jersey and Calysta; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Blake; son in law, Andre Aubin; sister, Marie Shlakoff and brother, John Chernenkoff as well as her parents. Thank you to all the staff at Bastion place during her stay. She will be missed dearly and admired forever. Cremation has taken place and there will be an interment of Helen's cremated remains at St. Theresa's Cemetery in Kelowna, BC on August 10, 2019, 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family through Helen's obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 3, 2019
