1/1
Helen GATZKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GATZKE, Helen: January 13, 1939-September 2, 2020 With love and appreciation, the family of (Irene) Helen Gatzke sadly announce her passing. Helen is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Bernie Gatzke; their 4 children; Diana (Rick), Cary (Cathy), Alan (Ingrid) and Brian; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; a sister Deanie Greenwood; numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her brother, James Leonard. Helen was born in Salmon Arm and met the love of her life in Kelowna. Together, Helen and Bernie raised a family on their orchard in Oyama. She was a hard worker, annually canning over a 1000 quarts of preserves. Her magic green thumb complimented her love of cooking whole foods, to the delight of guests and her growing family. Helen was a caring and nurturing soul, willing to take others under her wing, and quietly supported those in the community in their time of need. Helen maintained a quick wit, possessed an obscure sense of humour and would catch many off guard with her fun-loving perspective. She loved to water ski, curl, scuba dive, and play the piano. Her signature song was, "Crackling Rosie". Helen enjoyed her view of Kalamalka Lake, and said she never grew tired of it. Helen was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, as a member of the Kelowna Teddy Bears basketball team, she was an Oyama Community Club chairperson, S.D.#23 trustee, Girl Guide leader and a founding member of the Lake Country Museum. She also volunteered in the Cook Islands. Bernie and Helen's mutual love of travel to exotic locales, lead them to "The Cooks". They established lifelong friends there, many whom they consider to be family. You can rest now, Mom.There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, Phone: 250-542-4333 Condolences may be offered at www.pleasantvalleyfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Valley Funeral Home
4303 Pleasant Valley Road
Vernon, BC V1T4M4
2505424333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasant Valley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved