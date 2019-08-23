|
THALHEIMER, Henry: November 8, 1940 - August 19, 2019. Henry Thalheimer passed away peacefully, with his immediate family around, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Henry is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn; his children Jarrod (Dawn), David and Krista (Matthias); grandchildren Monaco (Charlie), M. Bram, Caleb, Lars, Calvin, Damia, London, Jayla and Jonah; great grandchild Caecilius; He also leaves behind his sisters and brothers, Susan, Kathy (Ron), Margie (Ray), Virginia, Clarabell, Agatha, Thomas (Yvonne), Lorraine, Lillian, Dale, James (Rhonda) and Janice; his brother-in-law Bob and sister-in-law Lorraine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Lorenz and Katherine; sisters Eva and Frances; brother Lawrence; and brothers-in-law Pat, Bob and Bruce. Prayers will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm and Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 839 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna, BC. Burial in ICC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Kelowna Right to Life Society. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 23, 2019