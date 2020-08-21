1/2
Henryka Wanda "Ricky" TUYTTENS
TUYTTENS, Henryka 'Ricky' Wanda: January 8, 1928 - August 14, 2020 Henryka "Ricky", loving mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 92 with her family by her side at Westview Long Term Care in Penticton. She is dearly loved and missed by her family: sons, Robert, David, and Peter; daughters, Marilyn (Larry), Laurel (Shayne), Patricia (Rob), and Marcia (Chris); grandchildren, Eric, Charlie, Carmen, Lisa, Hollie, Stephanie, Emma, Melissa, Matthew, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, William, Tharon, Madison, Alexis, Brynlee, Harvey, and Harry; her sister, Eleanor and nephew, Allen. Ricky was predeceased by her devoted and loving husband, John, of 60 years; her parents, Stanley and Gladys Sztuk, and her brother, Stanley. Ricky was born in Poland and moved to Canada when she was three years old. She married John in 1948 and they lived in Alert Bay, Bella Bella, Prince George, and Penticton. She was a busy mother and wife, raising seven children, and she was also an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Royal Canadian Legion in Prince George and Penticton. She was an avid gardener and well-known for her baking and canning and making large dinners for the whole family. Ricky and John loved doing family camping trips and later, they travelled to many continents. Ricky was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a legacy of love and beautiful memories. There will be a private family funeral held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the Westview Care staff for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 21, 2020.
