1/1
Herbert HEYWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEYWOOD, Herbert: August 9, 1934 -September 30, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herb Heywood on September 30, 2020 at the age of 86 years in Brandt's Creek Mews residence in Kelowna, BC. He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa, in 2014. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Heather (Grant), Brian, grandsons Henry and Arthur, brother Stephen (Gloria), sister Eleanor (Ray) and his nieces and nephews. Herb was born in Vernon, BC and was the oldest of 3 children. He was raised on a family farm at Salmon Arm, BC. Fascinated by vehicles from a young age, he helped his father switch from horse-drawn plow to tractor to help modernize the work on their farm. Looking for adventure, he drove to Kitimat in 1957 where he got a job with the Ministry of Highways working on road construction. He was transferred to the Paving Branch in 1962 and worked on roads throughout the province until his retirement in 1993 after 36 years with the Ministry of Highways. On April 4, 1964 he married Theresa Doyle, and they lived in many communities in BC before settling in Kelowna, BC in 1970. Herb immediately joined the Rutland United Church and was an active member until he could no longer attend due to his reduced mobility. Herb and Theresa were avid square dancers and danced in many provinces across Canada as well as in the United States and even Switzerland. Herb loved being outdoors, whether it was working in the garden or walking through the woods, always lured on by the desire to see what was around the next corner. The family would like to thank the Home Instead CAREGivers who have visited Herb over the past 5 years, helping where needed and always brightening his day. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
2507622299
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved