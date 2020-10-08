Herbert HEYWOOD

HEYWOOD, Herbert: August 9, 1934 -September 30, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herb Heywood on September 30, 2020 at the age of 86 years in Brandt's Creek Mews residence in Kelowna, BC. He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa, in 2014. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Heather (Grant), Brian, grandsons Henry and Arthur, brother Stephen (Gloria), sister Eleanor (Ray) and his nieces and nephews. Herb was born in Vernon, BC and was the oldest of 3 children. He was raised on a family farm at Salmon Arm, BC. Fascinated by vehicles from a young age, he helped his father switch from horse-drawn plow to tractor to help modernize the work on their farm. Looking for adventure, he drove to Kitimat in 1957 where he got a job with the Ministry of Highways working on road construction. He was transferred to the Paving Branch in 1962 and worked on roads throughout the province until his retirement in 1993 after 36 years with the Ministry of Highways. On April 4, 1964 he married Theresa Doyle, and they lived in many communities in BC before settling in Kelowna, BC in 1970. Herb immediately joined the Rutland United Church and was an active member until he could no longer attend due to his reduced mobility. Herb and Theresa were avid square dancers and danced in many provinces across Canada as well as in the United States and even Switzerland. Herb loved being outdoors, whether it was working in the garden or walking through the woods, always lured on by the desire to see what was around the next corner. The family would like to thank the Home Instead CAREGivers who have visited Herb over the past 5 years, helping where needed and always brightening his day. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com
