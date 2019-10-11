|
SACKMANN, Herbert: Herbert passed away peacefully in David Lloyd Jones Home on October 8, 2019 at the age of 96, with Herb's family by his side. Left to mourn & cherish his memory are his beloved wife Alice; sons Tim (Mariko) of Richmond, BC, Dave of Kelowna, BC, & Reg (Elene) of Toronto, ON; grandchildren Jasen of Kelowna, Chris (Val) of Sweden, Adreane (James) of England, Evan, Fraser, Elli of Richmond, Steven, & Michael of Toronto; sisters Tillie Stotz of Kelowna, Olive Radies of Kindersley SK; & many nieces & nephews & friends. Herb worked for the City of Kelowna for 28 yrs, upon retiring, he spent many hours gardening & working in the yard which gave him enjoyment & satisfaction. His great joy was playing & interacting with the grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks & appreciation to all the staff @ David Lloyd Jones who cared for Herb with so much consideration &, especially, love. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 11, 2019