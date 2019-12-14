|
NAITO, Hisako Helen (nee Matsuda): Nov. 06, 1932 - Dec. 10, 2019 Hisako Helen Naito (née Matsuda) passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband Tom, and her siblings Katsugi Matsuda, Mitsuko Shiota (Fumi) and Diane Matsuo (Neil). She is survived by her siblings Lou Matsuda (Diane), Tom Matsuda (Jeanette), Sam Matsuda, Mary Morishita (Steve), and Ken Matsuda; stepdaughters Diana Arthur (John), Janis Rogers (Bob), and Wendy Trenn (Dave); grandson Aaron Trenn; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was born, raised, and lived her entire life in Kelowna, B.C. She worked for the City of Kelowna for a number of years before taking an early retirement. She spent her retirement with her loving husband Tom, transporting vehicles and travelling around the United States and Hawaii. Helen was an amazing cook and baker. She loved dogs, shopping, and playing penny slot machines. She was very social and always kept connected with her many close friends, whom she considered family. The family wishes to thank her medical care providers, and in particular her nurse practitioner Nicole Gorman, family doctor Dr. Colin Yarrow, and specialist Dr. Marie Michaud. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Springfield Funeral Home, which is located at 2020 Springfield Rd., Kelowna, B.C. Flowers or Koden are respectfully declined.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 14, 2019