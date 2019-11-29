|
|
MORGAN, HOWARD GRANVILLE: Born January 5, 1920 to a Summerland pioneer family, Howard died November 19, 2019 in Kelowna where he lived most of his life. Predeceased by Barbara Grace (Leckie) his wife of 65 years, daughters Wendy Anne and Heather, he is lovingly remembered by children Sher (John) of Victoria, David (Sandy) of Saanich, grandchildren Emma, Olivia, Grace, Kaleb, Kurtis, and great grandchild Hunter. Following RCAF war time service in England and North Africa, Howard had a long career with VLA settling veterans' families in the Okanagan. After a first retirement he worked as District Manager with BC Housing. Howard's life reflected his love of the land, his family, and a belief in service to community. The family skied, hiked, canoed, sailed, and camped throughout BC. He played badminton and golf, founded the first Interior ski patrol on Black Knight Mountain, served as school trustee, contributed in many capacities to Camp Owaissi, was honoured by a Lifetime Membership in Rotary. He and Barbara believed in the benefit of education and gave generously to their grandchildren, the College, and UBCO. A point of great pride was that the original Morgan orchard on Trout Creek is still in the family after 113 years. He loved attending the Symphony, could identify all the Valley's wildflowers, and knew how to tell the time by the stars. In retirement there were many treasured trailer trips exploring the province with long-time friends. Though he travelled extensively Howard's favorite place to sit awhile was at Trout Creek Point (Powell Beach), Summerland. Howard's was a long and worthy life. He intended to reach 100. He retained his particular dignity to the end. Care staff at Mountain View, his home of recent years, remember him lovingly as a gentleman. The family extend special thanks to Dr Joshua, Violet, Pamela, and IH's Carrie Pettit. Memorial service 1:30 pm Saturday December 7 at St Andrews Anglican, Okanagan Mission. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Owaissi - Okanagan Anglican Church Camp c/o 201-380 Leathead Road V1X 2H8, or to Kelowna Hospice.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 29, 2019