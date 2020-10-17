YULE, Howard "Keith": August 7, 1939 -October 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we said good-bye to Keith Yule. Keith died peacefully just before midnight on Oct. 10, 2020. By his side was his loving wife of 27 years, Rosanne Loewen, and her daughters Chriss (Davy) and Heather (Rob). Keith lived with Parkinson's disease for many years. Keith is also survived by his three sons, Todd, Scott, and David (Melanie) along with his grandchildren Brandon, Dustin, Tyler, Chloe and Ava, all of Kelowna. Keith was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and later moved to Kelowna having a career with Industry Canada in communications. His great passion was sailing and he was a long-time member of the Kelowna Yacht Club. One of Keith's legacies, along with some friends, was putting the bouys all along Okanagan Lake allowing pleasure boaters to moor. Keith will be remembered for his quiet nature and his witty sense of humour. He was a friend to many and was a true gentleman.



