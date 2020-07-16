HASSLER, Hubert "Bert" Melvin: Bert was born on October 30, 1931 at the family home in Hodgeville, Sask. and passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at the Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, with his immediate family present. We celebrate his life and will always remember him. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Hubert and Virginia Hassler and brothers: Arnold, Ralph and Larry. Bert is survived by his very loving friend Dorothy Chenier; sister Joyce Playford; brothers: Roy and Ray; nephews: Hal, Mark, Bradley, Craig and Colin; nieces: Leann, Kim and Shelley; great nephews: Jason, Christopher, Bo, Hunter and Connor; great nieces: Cali, Jennifer, Katrina and Michelle and his great great nephew Eric. Bert was a foreman for the Dominion Construction Department in Vancouver for 25 years. Construction was his life's work starting at a young age working with his father in general carpentry. His renovation capabilities extended to all the trades including carpentry. Bert and his family would come home to Penticton to visit his parents and siblings quite often to get reacquainted. He loved his mother's homemade bread and rhubarb pies. He spent many, many hours with his dad playing crib and talking about the times on the farm cutting wood, doing chores and farm work learning renovations, etc. which gave him the foundation for carpentry which he pursued for 40+ years as an occupation. Bert, with an independent and spiritual personality retired at age 58 and became a snowbird for 12 years. He traveled south to Los Cabot, Mexico to the Artic Circle, Yellowknife. And from Toffino, BC to the tip of the east coast of St. Johns Newfoundland. He also traveled from the west coast of Washington to Oregon to Indianapolis, Indiana. Bert took on work and life's challenges with enthusiasm and ingenuity which came so natural to him. He absolutely loved cribbage and the challenge was always on. Playing pool with his brothers and friends provided many hours of fun and entertainment. He enjoyed people, had a quick wit and a great sense of humour, loved dancing and old-time music. He had resided in Penticton for the last 12 years and was at Sun Village Retirement Centre for the past 3 years. Bright memories of Bert will remain in our hearts forever. May he rest in peace and the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit accept his soul into their eternal abode. Donations if desired, may be sent to the BC Cancer Society
