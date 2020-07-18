MACPHAIL, Iain Alasdair "Al": June 21, 1931-July 11, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Al MacPhail on July 11, 2020 in Victoria. He was predeceased by his parents John & Katherine, his sister Colleen, his wife of 64 years (Joyce) and daughter Sandy. He is survived by his daughter Shannon, sons Chris and Colin, and by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A railway man all his life, Al first worked for the CPR and then The Milwaukee Road before retiring from BC Hydro Rail. Al & Joyce enjoyed many years of retirement in Kelowna. Al was always quick with a joke and had a sharp sense of humour and he loved to play cards with his family & friends. A great husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed. No service by request, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to your cancer charity of choice in memory of Al's daughter, Sandy. Condolence messages can be shared at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com