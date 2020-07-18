1/1
Iain Alasdair "Al" MACPHAIL
MACPHAIL, Iain Alasdair "Al": June 21, 1931-July 11, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Al MacPhail on July 11, 2020 in Victoria. He was predeceased by his parents John & Katherine, his sister Colleen, his wife of 64 years (Joyce) and daughter Sandy. He is survived by his daughter Shannon, sons Chris and Colin, and by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A railway man all his life, Al first worked for the CPR and then The Milwaukee Road before retiring from BC Hydro Rail. Al & Joyce enjoyed many years of retirement in Kelowna. Al was always quick with a joke and had a sharp sense of humour and he loved to play cards with his family & friends. A great husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed. No service by request, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to your cancer charity of choice in memory of Al's daughter, Sandy. Condolence messages can be shared at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

