ROBERTSON, Ian David: October 14, 1942 - June 18, 2020 Ian, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away at the age of 77 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. Ian is survived by his wife Linda of almost 55 years; his daughter Kristine (Tony) Loewen, grandchildren Kaitlin and Taylor; Son Kevin (Patricia), grandchildren Austin and Tucker, as well as many extended family. Ian was predeceased by his son Gregory, father David, mother Emerald and brother Gordon. Ian spent most of his adult years in the fruit packing industry as a Secretary Treasurer and was General Manager of Naramata Coop & Monashee Coop (Osoyoos) until his retirement. Ian loved spending his winters in Palm Springs, CA where he played golf with his many friends and neighbours. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Dr. N. Walters, the care aides and nurses at Trinity Care Centre for their wonderful care. A Celebration of life may be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 9, 2020.
