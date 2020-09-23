CONNAGHAN (nee Niblock), Ida Agnes: September 29, 1931 September 16, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ida. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and her brother Bud. She is survived by her sister Beth Cruickshank and many nieces and nephews. Ida was born and raised in Kelowna. She was a proud graduate of the Kelowna Senior High School class of 1950. She studied to become a Psychiatric Nurse at the Provincial Hospital at Essondale as well as working to become a Registered Nurse at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. She practiced her nursing skills at Canada Packers before spending many years working for Dr. Hannah. She and Bob retired to Kamloops before her final relocation back to her hometown after his passing. Ida loved her dogs especially Cindy who passed away in recent months. She was also active volunteering with the Red Cross and was active in organizing the KSHS 65th reunion. Ida will be interred beside her beloved Bob in Kamloops and no funeral will be held per her request. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only a virtual gathering of family will take place. In lieu of flowers, Ida would have wanted you to direct a donation in her name to: OXFAM Canada, Canadian Red Cross or BC Children's Hospital.



