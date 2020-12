LEXEL, Inge: Inge Lexel passed away on November 18, 2020, at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving family: her daughter Karin (James) Cherry; son George (Marcia Almas); grandchildren Glenn, Derek; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, one brother and one sister. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com