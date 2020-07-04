LANCE, Irene (Johnston): 1935 - 2020 Irene passed away peacefully at age 84 with family at her side on June 28th, 2020. Survived by husband George Lance; children David (Claudia), Nadine (Paul), James (Janice), Leah (Colin); grandchildren Reid, Ryan, Bryce, Stuart, Cameron, Shannon, Jordan, Emily; sister Elizabeth Leonard; and predeceased by first husband Wesley Johnston. Irene was born into farm life in Rimbey, Alberta, October 27th, 1935, and tragically lost her father a few days after moving to Vancouver at age 7. Her formative teen years were guided by her aristocratic Russian relatives, with whom she lived. She had a passion for dance and after attending the Banff School of Fine Arts, performed across Canada at age 15 with BC Ballet. As a young woman she proudly worked at Wawanesa Insurance where life long friendships were formed. While raising her family in North Vancouver, she spent many years teaching ballet and volunteering at the Highlands United Church. In retirement she moved to the Okanagan to join her children, where she continued her volunteer work at the Care Closet in Penticton. Irene was a piroshky master, collector of unique tea pots, and loved to travel and dance with George. She documented the family history and was very proud of her von Rosenbach heritage. Irene was a devoted mother and grandmother and tirelessly supported her children and grandchildren, even when in disagreement. As a tenacious problem solver and a family leader, her guidance and wisdom was sought. She was always gracious and led her life privately with profound dignity and elegance. Irene will be dearly missed and her memory will live on in our hearts forever. We would like to thank all Trinity staff for their exceptional care. Her life will be celebrated at a private family function. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
