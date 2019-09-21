|
MAHUSSIER, Irene Mary Louise: March 24, 1925 to September 18, 2019. At the end of a 94 year journey, Irene passed away in Peace and Comfort surrounded by family. Left to mourn are her three daughters; Louise (Bob) Webb, Catherine (Ray) Robertson and Maggie Johnston. Irene is predeceased by her beloved husband Regis and her dearest son Maurice (Sharon) and one brother and one sister. Irene left behind her legacy, her seven grandchildren; Darren, Duane (Katera), Sean (Kirsten), Tanya (Kirby), Krista (Lorne), Mark (Tara), Cathy (Rief) and eleven great grandchildren; Jesse, Zoe, Jordon, Kurtis, Kelsie, Keegan, Ella, Nolan, Calyx, Noah and Mason. Many extended family and friends are left to mourn the loss of Irene. The Mahaussier family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the many years of professional care and love throughout Irene's final years. God Bless you all. There will be a Celebration of Life, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Pius X
